Narcotics, water shortage: Sindh Assembly witnesses fiery debates

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly echoed with fiery debates on Thursday as opposition lawmakers raised alarm over the unchecked sale of narcotics, crippling water shortages and the alleged monopoly of water hydrants in Karachi.

Amid the heated session, the House stood united in condemning the arson attack on the residence of Provincial Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar passing a unanimous resolution to denounce the act of violence perpetrated by miscreants in Moro.

The resolution, moved by Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, strongly denounced the incident, terming it an act of terrorism. Ghani emphasized that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, the issue concerning the canal dispute has already been resolved, yet unrest continues. He stated that no law allows anyone to block roads or commit acts of violence, and described the attack as an assault on the collective integrity of the Assembly.

Ghani revealed that armed individuals not only set the minister’s house on fire but also held the residence and staff hostage for several hours. “This is a serious and alarming development,” he said, warning that such actions pose a threat to all and cannot be tolerated.

Education Minister Sardar Shah also backed the resolution, noting that no such attack on a minister’s home has occurred in Sindh before. He questioned the nature of the attackers, saying they did not appear to be political workers.

Opposition Leader Ali Khursheedi, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Parliamentary Leader Muhammad Farooq, and PTI MPA Owais Ahmed Khan also supported the resolution, calling the incident deeply regrettable. All members of the Assembly stood in unison as the resolution was passed.

In a productive session with members raising critical public issues through call attention notices, privilege motions, and resolutions, while several key bills were also passed.

In this connection, MQM’s Rashid Khan highlighted the illegal occupation of 1,500 flats built by the Workers Welfare Board in Hyderabad, stating that materials have been looted and deserving workers deprived. Labor Minister Shahid Thaim responded that a centralized committee has allotted the flats on merit.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq raised concerns over severe water shortages in PS-91 and the unchecked dominance of the tanker mafia, questioning government inaction. Saeed Ghani admitted to the crisis, especially at the tail end of the Malir pipeline, and assured that new projects are underway to improve supply.

MQM’s Fauzia Hameed called for relaxation in age limits for job applicants, citing National Assembly’s precedent. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia Lanjar acknowledged the proposal, noting previous relaxations and a recent National Assembly resolution extending the limit for commissioned officers. He assured the matter would be considered.

PPP’s Allah Bakhsh Talpur questioned delays in the Talaar Medical Hospital project in Badin. Parliamentary Secretary Nida Khuhro clarified that work was paused due to the hospital’s low elevation, with a revised PC-1 under preparation.

MQM’s Qurat-ul-Ain emphasized the urgency of drain cleaning in Karachi ahead of monsoon season. Minister Saeed Ghani said the Sindh government had allocated substantial funds to KMC, which has demanded Rs800 million, and announced that 45 major drains will be cleaned in June. He added that plastic bags, a key culprit in clogging, have been banned.

MQM’s Jamal Ahmed raised the issue of rampant drug sales destroying youth in his constituency. Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar responded that significant crackdowns have taken place and five rehabilitation centers are operating in Sindh.

PPP’s Asif Musa Gillani withdrew a privilege motion against K-Electric’s loadshedding after Minister Zia Lanjar assured that the issue would be addressed by an existing assembly committee.

The Assembly unanimously passed a condemnation resolution against the Khuzdar attack, presented by PPP’s Saadia Javed. Another resolution by Farooq Awan to rename Islamabad Airport as Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Airport was also approved unanimously.

The house voted on a bill titled "The Sindh Center for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Bill, 2025," to establish a center to fight off terrorism in Sindh. Zia Lanjar underscoring its importance. MQM’s Sabir Qaimkhani called for referral to the Standing Committee, but the minister emphasized urgency and noted similar centers in other provinces.

Additionally, the Assembly passed an amendment bill titled "The Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage, Sukkur (Amendment) Bill, 2025".

During questions and answers session regarding Sindh Local Government Department, Saeed Ghani announced that over 2,200 illegal constructions across Sindh, including Karachi, were demolished between March 2024 and April 2025.

During this period, disciplinary action was taken against errant officials: 46 officers were issued show-cause notices, 28 suspended, 32 reported, 41 warned, and 52 fined following departmental inquiries.

To curb illegal construction, the government plans to amend existing laws, introduce stricter regulations, and engage with relevant stakeholders. FIRs have also been registered against corrupt officials and builders involved in unauthorized projects.

Citizens are advised to verify a building’s legal status through the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) before purchasing property. To strengthen enforcement, the department will enlist third-party contractors for demolitions, with penalties for non-compliance, the minister added.

Regarding Bahria Town, he noted that the township receives 2.5 million gallons of water daily from Karachi, and Rs173 million was recovered between July 2024 and April 2025 for water and sewage services.

Saeed Ghani acknowledged dissatisfaction with the overall progress of anti-encroachment efforts, despite recent demolitions. He emphasized plans to decentralize authority to district administrations and town municipal corporations, register real estate agents, and tighten access to utilities such as water, electricity, and gas for unauthorized buildings.

Proposed legislative amendments will allow for harsher penalties and increased accountability. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are underway to inform citizens of their rights and responsibilities.

The minister highlighted the challenges posed by illegal builders who often use substandard materials, sell properties quickly, and escape accountability, leaving buyers vulnerable. He called on assembly members to contribute to strengthening legal frameworks and urged citizens to report violations through the SBCA’s online complaint system, which has received 670 complaints to date.

Responding to concerns raised by MQM members, he acknowledged historical administrative negligence and pledged strict action against officials found abusing political influence.

