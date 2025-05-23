AIRLINK 166.20 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.83%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 86.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 50.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
HUBC 139.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
MLCF 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 211.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.3%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.89%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.91%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
SSGC 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
TRG 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,728 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.32%)
BR30 37,453 Decreased By -211.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 119,114 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,287 Decreased By -39.9 (-0.11%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-23

Fraudulent loan schemes: SECP continues monitoring of social media platforms

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) continues vigilant monitoring of social media platforms to safeguard the public from falling victim to illegal and exploitative personal loan schemes.

Following the successful crackdown on 141 unauthorized digital lending apps through the coordinated efforts of relevant stakeholders, operators behind such schemes have now resorted to alternative channels, primarily social media to continue their fraudulent activities.

The SECP has observed sponsored advertisements on platforms such as Facebook, falsely offering quick, interest-free loans with minimal requirements.

The names of reputable organizations are being fraudulently cited in these promotions to falsely project legitimacy and gain public trust. These advertisements are being used to lure unsuspecting individuals into paying upfront charges under the guise of processing, registration, insurance, or account verification fees, or into sharing sensitive personal information. Once the payment or information is obtained, the scammers disappear without disbursing any loan.

The SECP is actively reporting such platforms to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for action against those responsible and to ensure the prompt removal of such fraudulent advertisements from social media platforms.

The general public is strongly advised to remain cautious, verify the authenticity of any financial offer or lending platform, and refrain from sharing personal or financial information with unverified sources. The General Public is informed that list of SECP licensed companies and approved personal loan apps is available on SECP website for convenience of the general public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP social media platforms Fraudulent loan schemes personal loan schemes

Comments

200 characters

Fraudulent loan schemes: SECP continues monitoring of social media platforms

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories