Olive value chain breathing new life into economy: minister

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan’s olive industry is playing a key role in transforming barren lands into productive assets and is laying the groundwork for an agricultural revolution in the country.

Addressing the “Uraan Pakistan” Startup Vision event at SZABIST, the minister said that the olive value chain is breathing new life into the national economy. “The olive sector has evolved into a comprehensive industrial model that extends beyond agriculture, creating new opportunities for employment, exports, and innovation,” he said.

Hussain highlighted the success of over 85 olive-based startups operating through e-commerce platforms, with active participation from women and youth.

He stressed the importance of integrating agriculture with digital commerce in the modern era and affirmed that the government is taking concrete steps to support this transition.

The minister also cited the growing international recognition of Pakistan’s olive brand “LO” as evidence of the sector’s progress.

The minister said that the government is committed to promoting the processing, branding, and export of high-quality olive products.

He added that his ministry is implementing a comprehensive strategy to attract investment in the olive sector while ensuring adherence to international standards.

