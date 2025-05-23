AIRLINK 165.70 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.53%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-23

Low-pressure area developing in East-Central Arabian Sea

Recorder Report Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 06:44am

KARACHI: The country saw a paradoxical weather conditions on Thursday, with a low-pressure area developing in the East-Central Arabian Sea while a persistent heat wave scorches the upper and central districts of Sindh.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued separate advisories for both phenomena, urging public awareness and caution.

The PMD's Marine Meteorology and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre reported that a low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over the East-Central Arabian Sea, located approximately 1075 km southeast of Karachi at latitude 16.4 N and longitude 71.9 E.

Favourable environmental conditions suggest this system is likely to intensify into a depression (strong LPA) within the next 36 hours, initially moving northward.

It has assured that currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area, and the cyclone warning centre in Karachi is actively monitoring the situation, vowing to keep relevant authorities informed.

Simultaneously, a heat wave continues to grip the upper and central districts of Pakistan, with daytime maximum temperatures projected to remain 4-6 Celsius above normal until May 24.

The PMD has advised the public, especially children, women, and senior citizens, to take precautionary measures. Residents are urged to avoid direct sun exposure during the day and ensure they remain hydrated.

The forecaster emphasizes the importance of staying informed through official channels for any further updates on these evolving weather conditions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cyclone PMD weather forecast Arabian Sea pakistan weather East Central Arabian Sea

