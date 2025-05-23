JI intensifies protests against KE over prolonged outages

KARACHI: The simmering discontent against K-Electric (KE) in Karachi escalated on Thursday as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged its third consecutive day of a sit-in protest outside the power utility's Malir IBC.

The demonstration, led by JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar, vehemently condemned KE's "anti-Karachi policies, corrupt practices, exorbitant tariffs, and unending power outages," particularly in Malir and its surrounding areas.

Addressing a charged crowd of protesters, the JI leader unleashed a scathing critique of KE, accusing the company of inflicting 12 to 14 hours of load-shedding daily in numerous neighbourhoods. He highlighted the egregious reversal of KE's earlier promises, pointing out that even areas previously declared load-shedding-free are now experiencing significant power disruptions, a testament, he claimed, to the company's "incompetence."

He did not spare the government or the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) from his censure, alleging their complicity in enabling KE's "malpractices." He further lambasted ruling parties for their "deafening silence" on an issue that has plunged the city into darkness and distress.

Issuing a stern warning, Monem cautioned that the ongoing unrest could spiral into a larger crisis if KE and the government fail to address the public's mounting grievances. He held both entities directly responsible for any potential "fallout" from the escalating protests.

Despite the escalating tension, he reiterated JI's unwavering commitment to peaceful forms of protest, even as he condemned KE's repeated unfulfilled promises, including previous assurances of ending load-shedding and guaranteeing uninterrupted night time power supply.

"The people of Karachi, especially students, are suffering agony and depression due to KE’s unchecked greed," the JI Karachi Chief asserted, articulating the widespread suffering. He reiterated JI's core demand: the immediate connection of Karachi to the national grid, which he believes is crucial for ensuring "affordable and reliable electricity" for the metropolis.

