ECP summons Punjab CS, LG Secretary on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The country’s top election enforcer on Thursday finally had it with provincial government of Punjab’s foot-dragging on local government elections – and now, heads might roll.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tore into the province for repeatedly stalling grassroots polls, slamming officials with formal notices and demanding immediate answers.

The ECP summoned Punjab’s Chief Secretary and Local Government Secretary to face the music on May 29 – and they’re expected to explain why the province’s most basic democratic process has been left in limbo.

“No more delays, no more games,” a source inside the Commission told Business Recorder, hinting that tough new directives – and possibly disciplinary action – could be on the table if Punjab’s excuses don’t hold up.

Local government elections in Pakistan’s most populous province have been kicked down the road time and time again, sparking fury from political rivals and civil society watchdogs alike.

Critics say the endless postponements are suffocating Pakistan’s fragile grassroots democracy – and now, the political heat is reaching a boiling point.

All eyes are now on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), widely seen as the main culprit behind the delays.

With the ECP breathing down its neck, Punjab’s top brass including the chief minister – Maryam Nawaz Sharif – may finally be forced to face the music.

