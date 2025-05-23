COAS’s promotion, Air Chief’s job extension hailed

KARACHI: The Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain Thursday said the government decision to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal and to extend the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu are highly commendable moves.

He said it serves as a great gift from the people of Pakistan to their victorious armed forces and will significantly boost the military's morale.

Mian Zahid said this decision sends a clear message to both friends and foes that Pakistan is a proud and responsible nation that values and honours its heroes.

He said a defeated India is desperately trying to cover its shame, but just like its military adventures, its diplomatic efforts are also bound to fail.

He added that, under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership, Pakistan's diplomatic mission will also challenge India firmly on the global stage.

Mian Zahid said the Pakistani nation is fully united, and the armed forces are vigilant and ready to deliver a crushing response to any Indian aggression.

He added that Pakistan only targeted Indian military installations during the war, while India shamelessly attacked civilians, including women, children, and mosques, reflecting its narrow-mindedness.

India is now sending parliamentary delegations abroad to promote false narratives about its so-called "Sindur Operation" and fabricated false flag operations.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to intensify diplomatic efforts and expose India's malicious intentions to the world, which will further isolate India on the diplomatic front, he said.

After India's aggression under the cover of the Pahalgam false flag operation, the U.S. President's offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue has drawn the world's attention to the genuine core dispute.

The British Parliament also held a debate on the Kashmir issue, during which India's atrocities were strongly condemned, and full support was expressed for the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people.

Mian Zahid said during the brief war, the issues of Kashmir, terrorism, and water came into sharp focus. Indian Prime Minister Modi's announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty signals India's intention to block the flow of the Indus River into Pakistan. It is a hazardous yet cowardly act that will lead to a severe conflict. The Government of Pakistan has already warned that if India attempts to block water, the consequences will be felt for generations.

He further noted that the military spokesperson has made it clear that India is not the United States, and Pakistan is neither Gaza nor Palestine. By the grace of God, Pakistan has never bowed down and never will; instead, it will respond to any attack with greater force.

Mian Zahid emphasised that Pakistan desires peace but remains entirely prepared for defence. He said that any country that keeps getting beaten by a relatively minor nation like Pakistan and dreams of being used as a pawn against a superpower like China is living in a fool's paradise. India must abandon its delusion of becoming the regional policeman and learn to stay within its limits.

If India does not change its behaviour, it will once again face consequences similar to the humiliation it suffered in the Abhinandan episode. India's dream of forcing Pakistan to bow will only lead to its ruin and disintegration, he warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025