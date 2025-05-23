Indian aggression: Civil, military leadership, public and media lauded

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, the public, and the media stood united in the face of the Indian aggression.

He expressed these views while addressing an event in line with Youm-e-Tashakur held at a government college here Thursday to mark the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus. The event aimed to honour the unwavering resolve, strategic brilliance and supreme sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in thwarting hostile intentions. Many students, faculty members and local dignitaries participated in the event.

While paying tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said that once again, India attempted an unprovoked attack under the cover of darkness and false allegations and once again, it faced a resounding defeat. “Our forces responded with unmatched precision and bravery, securing a historic 6-0 victory,” he added.

He emphasised that while India surpasses Pakistan in size, resources and population, its advantages pale before the steadfast faith and determination of the Pakistani military. “Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus stands as an unforgettable counter to India’s Operation Sindoor, a triumph of spirit and strategy that will be remembered for generations,” he added.

He also praised the role of the Pakistani media for countering misinformation with facts, saying it stood its ground, informing the public with responsibility and dignity. “In contrast, the Indian media misled its people with false narratives and has become an object of international ridicule for its baseless propaganda,” he added.

Paying homage to the martyrs, he added, “We are a nation that does not fear death in the pursuit of truth. Our martyrs live eternally in our hearts, and their sacrifices define our identity.”

He applauded the role of the Pakistan Air Force and extended congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on being honoured with the title of Field Marshal, stating that the nation fully trusts its military leadership.

He expressed confidence in the country’s direction, noting that Pakistan’s economy is stabilising, institutions are strengthening, and inflation is gradually declining. “These developments are evidence that Pakistan is in safe and capable hands,” he added.

On this occasion, the Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the people of north Lahore, promising transformational development over the next three years. “Not a single road in north Lahore will remain broken, and there will be no piles of garbage or sewerage problems; we will change its map,” he assured.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a tree plantation initiative as part of the Clean and Green campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025