AIRLINK 165.56 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
CPHL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
FCCL 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 50.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
HUBC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.52%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.11%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.56%)
SEARL 85.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
SSGC 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
SYM 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
TRG 62.89 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.75%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,726 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 37,436 Decreased By -229.1 (-0.61%)
KSE100 118,950 Decreased By -203.5 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,229 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.27%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-23

Malaysian palm oil extends losses

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Thursday for a second consecutive session, weighed down by weaker soyoil prices and concerns over rising production in the weeks ahead.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 73 ringgit, or 1.87%, to 3,821 ringgit ($894.85) a metric ton at the close. Crude palm oil futures were trading lower on weaker soybean oil prices due to a fall in crude oil prices and negative external market sentiment, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Ng added that concerns over rising output in the coming weeks are also pressuring the market. “We see support at 3,800 ringgit and resistance at 3,980 ringgit,” he said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.67%, while its palm oil contract shed 1.36%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 3.03%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell more than 1% after a report that OPEC+ is discussing a production increase for July, stoking concerns that global supply could exceed demand growth. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.07% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Soyoil prices palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil extends losses

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

APTMA urges MoF to allow textile industry to import LNG

Read more stories