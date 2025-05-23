AIRLINK 165.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.56%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
FFL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 50.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.63%)
HUBC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
PPL 168.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.33%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.42%)
SEARL 85.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,741 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 37,512 Decreased By -153 (-0.41%)
KSE100 118,920 Decreased By -233.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 36,238 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.24%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-23

European stocks pressured by rising bond yields

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

FRANKFURT: European stocks fell on Thursday as concerns over US fiscal health kept Treasury yields elevated, while data showing weak euro zone business activity added to the gloom.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.6% lower, logging its biggest single-day fall since early April, and retreated further from a two-month high touched earlier this week.

Investors have been grappling with lack of progress on trade deals as well as US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cut plans, which have raised concerns about ballooning US debt and sent government bond yields surging.

“There’s a bit of nervousness around how large the US deficit has been structurally for a given period of time. You’re going to have a very uncertain picture with regards to growth and a certain outlook for deteriorating public finances,” said Iain Barnes, chief investment officer at Netwealth.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield was hovering around three-month highs on worries that US government debt would swell by trillions of dollars, as the House of Representatives passed Trump’s tax-cut bill.

Following the US, yields on German long-term bonds hit a two-month high while ones on euro zone bonds edged up modestly, pressuring stocks.

Adding to the dour mood, HCOB’s preliminary composite eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 49.5 this month from 50.4 in April, and the bloc’s dominant services industry suffered a deeper downturn in demand in a clear sign of the impact of US tariffs on the eurozone economy.

All sectors on the benchmark STOXX 600 were lower, with personal and household goods, and automobiles and parts the biggest losers.

“Markets had been doing pretty well and are taking a little bit of a sense check on how far they’ve gone... It seems they’ve run out of good news for the time being,” Barnes said.

Chemical stocks were flat, as losses were offset by an over 30% jump in Johnson Matthey after the British chemicals firm agreed to sell its unit to Honeywell International for 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion), including debt.

Donald Trump European stocks European STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European stocks pressured by rising bond yields

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

APTMA urges MoF to allow textile industry to import LNG

Read more stories