PARTLY FACETIOUS: With AI one doesn’t even know what is fake or not

“I understand that politicians can no longer rely on optics to look good given the prevalence of social media.”

“Right, but could someone tell our politicians that no one is watching Pakistan television?”

“I will ignore that remark – anyway, with Artificial Intelligence one doesn’t even know what is fake or not.”

“But mainstream media has lost its credibility, what with supporting one narrative over another - for money or because of coercion by their governments.”

“Agreed, social media has brought it home to Western audiences that their governments lie to them, yet so far policy has not changed.”

“UK, Canada and France have warned Israel to…”

“But there is no deadline right.”

“Well the UK has deferred trade talks…”

“But no deadline.”

“OK not yet, but I find it amazing that Germany is again on the side of genocide. I mean what’s with that!”

“I guess this is how they reckon they are atoning for the Holocaust.”

“Hmmmm anyway hate seems to be the dominant emotion between countries and also within countries. I hope governments now focus on easing the hatred at least within through talks and negotiations and….”

“I am sorry, but I don’t want to talk or engage with those who killed the school children in a suicide attack in Khuzdar.”

“What we need is a translator to talk to these people in whatever language they understand and…”

“Did you hear that the translator the Ukrainians brought with them to Turkey for peace talks with Russia…”

“I thought the Ukrainians were fluent in Russian?”

“Which was lucky because the translator disappeared on arrival. I reckon we need a translator for talks with India and…”

“Well there are commonalities between Hindi and Urdu yet we can’t read the written word in each other’s language.”

“So no communiqué?”

“Don’t be facetious. Maybe we can ask the disappeared Ukrainian translator to sit in on…”

“He knew Russian and Ukrainian not Hindi and Urdu.”

“Hey the common language is the language of hate.”

“Indeed.”

