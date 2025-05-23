AIRLINK 165.73 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.55%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
CPHL 86.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
HUBC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
MLCF 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.07%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.46%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
SSGC 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
SYM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
TRG 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,726 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 37,436 Decreased By -229.1 (-0.61%)
KSE100 118,955 Decreased By -197.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,232 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.26%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-23

PARTLY FACETIOUS: With AI one doesn’t even know what is fake or not

Anjum Ibrahim Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

“I understand that politicians can no longer rely on optics to look good given the prevalence of social media.”

“Right, but could someone tell our politicians that no one is watching Pakistan television?”

“I will ignore that remark – anyway, with Artificial Intelligence one doesn’t even know what is fake or not.”

“But mainstream media has lost its credibility, what with supporting one narrative over another - for money or because of coercion by their governments.”

“Agreed, social media has brought it home to Western audiences that their governments lie to them, yet so far policy has not changed.”

“UK, Canada and France have warned Israel to…”

“But there is no deadline right.”

“Well the UK has deferred trade talks…”

“But no deadline.”

“OK not yet, but I find it amazing that Germany is again on the side of genocide. I mean what’s with that!”

“I guess this is how they reckon they are atoning for the Holocaust.”

“Hmmmm anyway hate seems to be the dominant emotion between countries and also within countries. I hope governments now focus on easing the hatred at least within through talks and negotiations and….”

“I am sorry, but I don’t want to talk or engage with those who killed the school children in a suicide attack in Khuzdar.”

“What we need is a translator to talk to these people in whatever language they understand and…”

“Did you hear that the translator the Ukrainians brought with them to Turkey for peace talks with Russia…”

“I thought the Ukrainians were fluent in Russian?”

“Which was lucky because the translator disappeared on arrival. I reckon we need a translator for talks with India and…”

“Well there are commonalities between Hindi and Urdu yet we can’t read the written word in each other’s language.”

“So no communiqué?”

“Don’t be facetious. Maybe we can ask the disappeared Ukrainian translator to sit in on…”

“He knew Russian and Ukrainian not Hindi and Urdu.”

“Hey the common language is the language of hate.”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS russia ukraine

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: With AI one doesn’t even know what is fake or not

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

APTMA urges MoF to allow textile industry to import LNG

Read more stories