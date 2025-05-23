Maryam inaugurates ‘Nawaz Sharif Flyover’ in Sargodha

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated the largest Nawaz Sharif Flyover project in Sargodha.

Provincial Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharth gave her a briefing about the Nawaz Sharif Flyover project. He apprised that the Nawaz Sharif Flyover project has been completed in a record period of eight months.

The Chief Minister inspected the flyover project and appreciated the quality of construction work.

It was informed in the briefing that the Nawaz Sharif Flyover project has been completed at a cost of Rs 2.2 billion and is 1.3 kilometres long. More than 30,000 vehicles will benefit from the Nawaz Sharif Flyover project on a daily basis.

The Citizens coming to Sargodha from all tehsils of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar will benefit from this project. Service road and sewer channel box have also been completed around the Nawaz Sharif Flyover.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025