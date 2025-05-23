Uptick in terrorists’ activities

EDITORIAL: The elimination of 12 militants in intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan over the last week-end highlights the persistent challenges Pakistan faces in its fight against terrorism. According to the military’s media wing, the ISPR, in separate IBOs in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts the security forces neutralised seven ”India-sponsored terrorists”.

Two soldiers also embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district. In a couple of other encounters in Balochistan’s Awaran and Turbat City, security forces killed three terrorists. The ISPR said they were associated with the banned Baloch Liberation Front, an “Indian proxy” carrying out terror attacks inside Pakistan; and that the terrorists killed in KP operations were also part of the groups backed by India.

These intelligence-based operations are particularly significant, given the uptick in terrorism both in KP and the restive Balochistan province. Earlier this month, seven soldiers were martyred in Kacchi district when an IED blast carried out by the so-called Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which also took credit for last March’s hijacking of the Jaffar Express that claimed 31 lives.

In fact, terrorist activity has constantly been increasing; it rose in 2024 by 70 percent from the previous year. The ISPR’s repeated references to “Indian proxies” are not without a basis. Delhi government’s declared “Offensive Defence Strategy”, the cornerstone of its national security architecture, is aimed at destabilising Pakistan through militant outfits: TTP terrorists and Baloch insurgents.

It may be recalled that in November 2020, Pakistan had presented a dossier to the UN containing evidence of India’s involvement in fomenting terrorism through TTP in KP and Baloch insurgents in Balochistan as well as Karachi. Yet Islamabad did not press its case hard and long enough, apparently, due to a delusive hope of normalising relations with India.

The international environment also was more favourable to New Delhi. A lot has changed in the recent days. However, now that the Modi government is licking its wounds from the humiliating defeat suffered in its ‘Operation Sindoor’, it would be yearning to get back at Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi has already been threatening ‘a swift retaliation and escalation dominance’, which considering the outcome of the latest standoff is not in the realm of possibility — at least at this point in time. What he can and is likely to do is escalation in terror attacks via militant groups.

While our brave soldiers are determined to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists and their sponsors, it is essential that those at the helm make good-faith efforts to address issues inflaming insurgency in Balochistan.

