AIRLINK 165.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.47%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
CPHL 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 50.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.42%)
PACE 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PAEL 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.04%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.52%)
SEARL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
SSGC 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
TRG 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,726 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 37,436 Decreased By -229.1 (-0.61%)
KSE100 118,969 Decreased By -184.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 36,240 Decreased By -86.3 (-0.24%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-23

PIA announces launch of Lahore-Paris direct flights

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Lahore to Paris, from June 18, 2025.

According to the details, the inaugural flight on the new Lahore-Paris route is scheduled to take off on June 18, 2025.

The service will operate as a weekly flight, departing every Wednesday with direct connectivity between Pakistan’s cultural capital and the French metropolis.

This new route adds to PIA’s existing Paris operations, which currently include two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris.

With the addition of the Lahore service, PIA will operate a total of three direct weekly flights to Paris, enhancing connectivity options for Pakistani travellers.

The expansion represents PIA’s commitment to meeting growing passenger demand and improving convenience for travellers. The airline has indicated that this is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its European network, with plans to introduce flights to additional European destinations in the near future.

“The national airline will soon launch flights to other European cities to meet the needs and convenience of our people,” stated a PIA spokesperson.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA PIA flights Lahore Paris direct flights

Comments

200 characters

PIA announces launch of Lahore-Paris direct flights

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories