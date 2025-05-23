PIA announces launch of Lahore-Paris direct flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Lahore to Paris, from June 18, 2025.

According to the details, the inaugural flight on the new Lahore-Paris route is scheduled to take off on June 18, 2025.

The service will operate as a weekly flight, departing every Wednesday with direct connectivity between Pakistan’s cultural capital and the French metropolis.

This new route adds to PIA’s existing Paris operations, which currently include two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris.

With the addition of the Lahore service, PIA will operate a total of three direct weekly flights to Paris, enhancing connectivity options for Pakistani travellers.

The expansion represents PIA’s commitment to meeting growing passenger demand and improving convenience for travellers. The airline has indicated that this is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its European network, with plans to introduce flights to additional European destinations in the near future.

“The national airline will soon launch flights to other European cities to meet the needs and convenience of our people,” stated a PIA spokesperson.

