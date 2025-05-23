Pakistan Print 2025-05-23
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 22, 2025) and the forecast for Friday (May 23, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 37-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-28 (°C) 01-00 (%) 39-28 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 48-32 (°C) 00-00 (%) 47-33 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 38-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 47-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-34 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:13 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
