AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2025 06:50pm

The 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ, presided over by newly promoted Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, delivered a strong condemnation of “India-sponsored terrorism.” The forum also recognized the Pakistani youth’s spirited contributions, whose passion and patriotism strengthened national unity and reinforced the country’s narrative. Additionally, it commended the political leadership for their foresight in guiding the nation during Marka-e-Haq with clarity, conviction, and resolve.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the forum opened with Quranic recitations for martyrs of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and victims of the Khuzdar bombing that killed four children – an attack the military attributed to “Indian proxies.”

“The Forum unequivocally condemned this barbaric act, noting its deliberate targeting of non-combatants, particularly children, as a reprehensible violation of all norms of humanity and international conduct,” stated the ISPR release.

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

The Forum also paid solemn tribute to all martyrs of Marka-e-Haq who laid down their lives in defence of the nation during India’s unprovoked aggression.

It reaffirmed that the sacred blood of the Shuhada shall not go in vain and safety and security of the people of Pakistan will continue to be the foremost priority of the Armed Forces.

The Forum extended its felicitations to the Army Chief on his conferment as Field Marshal, acknowledging his strategic foresight, resolute leadership, and enduring contributions to national defence.

A comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment was undertaken, with particular emphasis on the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, a decisive chapter of Marka-e-Haq.

The Forum lauded the professionalism, synergy, courage, and resilience of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the unwavering support of the nation, which together repelled aggression with exemplary precision and resolve.

The forum acknowledged Pakistan’s media and information warriors who stood in step with the State against Indian propaganda onslaught, fake news and war hysteria, while accurately portraying facts and figures thereby fostering public trust and countering misinformation.

The forum wholeheartedly recognized the spirit and dynamic contributions of the Pakistani youth, whose passion and patriotism rallied the National spirit as well as projection of national narrative.

The Forum saluted the political leadership for their foresight and steering the Nation during the Marka-e-Haq with utmost clarity, conviction and resolve.

It was noted that history would recall with pride Pakistan’s swift and resolute defensive posture, which neutralized a grave threat within hours of its emergence.

Pakistan responded with strategic restraint and operational clarity, upholding both deterrence and moral authority.

The Forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s unyielding resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or misadventure.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strategic stance, the Forum declared: “No one can coerce Pakistan through the use or threat of force. The nation will take all measures necessary to safeguard its vital interests.”

The Forum deliberated in depth on the threat posed by India-backed terrorist proxies operating in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was observed that following its military failure in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, India so called and self-claimed victim of terrorism but actually a perpetrator of terrorism and epicenter of regional instability, has upscaled the use of covert means, employing non-state actors to pursue its destabilization agenda.

The Forum resolved that Pakistan will never allow its peace to be compromised by externally sponsored terrorism.

The Armed Forces, in close synergy with intelligence and law enforcement agencies, will pursue all proxies and facilitators of terrorism with unrelenting resolve.

These hostile elements, trained and financed to incite chaos and fear, will be dismantled and decimated with full force of national will and institutional strength, InshaAllah.

A strategic overview of the regional environment was also undertaken, including the security posture along the Line of Control (LoC), the Working Boundary, and the Eastern Border, in light of the recent Pakistan-India conflagration.

The Forum expressed deep concern over persistent human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It condemned these actions as they contributed to organic backlash and perpetuated cycles of violence.

The forum underscored the urgent need for international attention and intervention to prevent further deterioration of peace and security in South Asia.

The forum reiterated full diplomatic, political, moral and humanitarian support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters and their just resistance for right of self determination

The Chief of Army Staff commended the high morale, operational readiness, and professionalism of all ranks, as well as the steadfast support of the Pakistani nation.

“He emphasised the blessings of Almighty Allah in guiding national efforts and directed all commanders to maintain a heightened state of vigilance and preparedness to address evolving threats across the spectrum,” the ISPR said.

In his concluding remarks, the Army Chief reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s pivotal role in ensuring internal stability and securing national frontiers. He expressed profound appreciation for the enduring support of the people of Pakistan, stating:

“The people of Pakistan are our greatest strength. We remain committed to their trust and expectations in our shared struggle against any foreign aggression, terrorism and extremism.”

The Conference concluded with the Field Marshal expressing full confidence in the operational capability, preparedness and unwavering morale of all formations and institutions entrusted with the defence of the country.

ISPR Pakistan Army chief Operation Bunyanum Marsoos Field Marshal

Comments

200 characters

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories