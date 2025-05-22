AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
Palestinian minister reports 29 starvation-related deaths among Gazan children, elderly

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 05:53pm

GENEVA: The Palestinian health minister said on Thursday that 29 children and elderly people had died from starvation-related deaths in Gaza in recent days and that many thousands more were at risk.

“In the last couple of days we lost 29 children,” Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan told reporters, describing them as “starvation-related deaths”. He later clarified that the total included elderly people as well as children.

Aid trucks enter Gaza after delays, as pressure mounts on Israel

Asked to react to earlier comments by the U.N. aid chief to the BBC that 14,000 babies could die without aid, he said: “The number 14,000 is very realistic may be even underestimating (the scale).”

Gaza Palestinians Gaza Strip Gaza health authorities Gaza aid Gazan children

