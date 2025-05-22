AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Boxing’s membership list grows past 100

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 05:48pm

World Boxing now counts over 100 national federations as members after its executive board approved 17 more applications to increase its list to 106, World Boxing said on Thursday.

World Boxing, established in 2023 amid concerns over the governance of the International Boxing Association (IBA), was granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in February, and will run the boxing competitions in the 2028 Olympics.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, boxing was run by the IOC after it stripped the IBA of recognition following its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

Boxing was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics programme after in March a unanimous vote from the IOC, ending years of doubt over the sport’s Olympic future.

The latest national federations to join World Boxing include those of Cuba and Ireland, two of the most successful countries in Olympic boxing, along with Spain, Mexico, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“It means that (with the exception of Russia and the Soviet Union) World Boxing’s membership now includes the 10 most successful countries of all time in Olympic boxing and 10 of the top 11 medal winning countries from Paris 2024,” World Boxing said in a statement.

World Boxing is set to host its inaugural world championships in Liverpool in September.

International Olympic Committee Boxing International Boxing Association World Boxing

Comments

200 characters

World Boxing’s membership list grows past 100

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories