World Boxing’s membership list grows past 100

World Boxing now counts over 100 national federations as members after its executive board approved 17 more applications to increase its list to 106, World Boxing said on Thursday.

World Boxing, established in 2023 amid concerns over the governance of the International Boxing Association (IBA), was granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in February, and will run the boxing competitions in the 2028 Olympics.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, boxing was run by the IOC after it stripped the IBA of recognition following its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

Boxing was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics programme after in March a unanimous vote from the IOC, ending years of doubt over the sport’s Olympic future.

The latest national federations to join World Boxing include those of Cuba and Ireland, two of the most successful countries in Olympic boxing, along with Spain, Mexico, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“It means that (with the exception of Russia and the Soviet Union) World Boxing’s membership now includes the 10 most successful countries of all time in Olympic boxing and 10 of the top 11 medal winning countries from Paris 2024,” World Boxing said in a statement.

World Boxing is set to host its inaugural world championships in Liverpool in September.