Islamabad United explain Alex Hales’ sudden departure from PSL 10

BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 05:29pm

Islamabad United has clarified the unavailability of English batter Alex Hales for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, citing personal commitments.

In an official statement, the franchise said that changes in the PSL schedule meant Hales would be unable to continue with the team for the remainder of the season. He is scheduled to travel to Spain after May 18 to attend the wedding of a close friend.

“This arrangement was mutually agreed upon at the time of signing the contract,” Islamabad United said, adding that Hales has always been considered a vital part of the United family.

Quetta storm into PSL 10 final after beating Islamabad in Qualifier 1

Hales also expressed his sentiments, stating, “Islamabad United is like family to me. Playing for them has always been a joy, and being part of the team again this season was a fantastic experience.”

The English batter extended his best wishes to the team for the playoffs and assured that he will be supporting the side from Spain.

Islamabad United is currently in contention for a playoff spot in PSL 10 and will now have to fill the void left by the experienced top-order batter.

