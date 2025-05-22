AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall on US fiscal worries, rising Treasury yields

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 04:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmark indices fell on Thursday, mirroring global losses as U.S. fiscal worries and rising Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.82% to end at 24,609.70, while the BSE Sensex dropped 0.79% to close at 80,951.99.

Other Asian markets also declined on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 0.9%. European markets also traded lower, ahead of the crucial vote in the U.S. on President Donald Trump’s tax bill.

Investors are worried the new tax and spending bill could add about $3.8 trillion to the $36 trillion U.S. debt pile.

Concerns over mounting debt and Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating last week pushed longer-dated Treasury yields to 18-month highs.

Rising Treasury yields make bonds more attractive to foreign investors, driving out capital from stocks in emerging markets such as India.

“The domestic market does not appear to be on strong legs as uncertainties have increased significantly,” said Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust Mutual Fund.

India’s Nifty, which rose 4.2% last week, helped by foreign inflows, ceasefire with Pakistan and U.S.-China trade truce, has lost 1.6% so far this week.

Indian equity benchmarks snap 3-day losing streak on financial, pharma boost

“While some investors expect domestic flows to continue supporting the market, others remain concerned about whether economic and earnings recovery can sustain the uptrend,” Bagla said.

On the day, the broader, more domestically focused, small-caps and mid-caps fell 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

All 13 major sectoral indices logged losses.

The Nifty IT index fell 1.3%, pressured by its high dependence on U.S. clients amid rising economic uncertainty.

“Recent developments in the U.S. have intensified concerns about client spending in the IT sector,” said Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons PMS.

Consumer stocks fell 1.4%, dragged by Colgate, down 6.5% on weak March quarter profit and soft urban demand.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares fall on US fiscal worries, rising Treasury yields

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories