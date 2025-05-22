AIRLINK 164.83 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.68%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.03%)
CPHL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
FCCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 50.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
MLCF 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.53%)
OGDC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
PPL 170.33 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-2.83%)
PRL 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.09%)
PTC 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
SEARL 85.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
SYM 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
TPLP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TRG 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends losses for second day on weak soyoil, output concerns

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 04:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Thursday for a second consecutive session, weighed down by weaker soyoil prices and concerns over rising production in the weeks ahead.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 73 ringgit, or 1.87%, to 3,821 ringgit ($894.85) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures were trading lower on weaker soybean oil prices due to a fall in crude oil prices and negative external market sentiment, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Ng added that concerns over rising output in the coming weeks are also pressuring the market.

“We see support at 3,800 ringgit and resistance at 3,980 ringgit,” he said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.67%, while its palm oil contract shed 1.36%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 3.03%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil snaps two-day winning run as rising output, stocks weighs

Oil prices fell more than 1% after a report that OPEC+ is discussing a production increase for July, stoking concerns that global supply could exceed demand growth.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.07% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil crude palm oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm extends losses for second day on weak soyoil, output concerns

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Sindh announces summer vacation schedule for schools

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

Vawda urges tripling defence budget, hails army’s victory over India

Army’s top brass lauds political leadership, youth for steering the nation during Marka-e-Haq

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

Aurangzeb meets OICCI delegation, pledges continued support

Read more stories