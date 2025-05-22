Redefining acceleration: i2iScale’s founder-centric approach

In Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, many mature founders share a familiar gripe: accelerators just aren’t built for them. They’re often too broad, too generic, and far too time-consuming.

The founder’s frustration: A common narrative

Take it from Talha Rehman (Co-Founder, BeMe Global): “I don’t want to commit my time to something repetitive that pulls me away from actually running my business. Accelerators here have a one-size-fits-all playbook. We were all treated the same, getting redundant information.”

For founders who have already generated substantial initial growth and are looking to fundraise or scale, being forced through irrelevant and/or generic sessions is frustrating and unproductive.

The big picture: An underperforming ecosystem

The number of entrepreneurship support organizations (ESOs) in Pakistan has significantly increased. From just 98 players in 2021 to over 470 by 2024, the growth is undeniable. But impact? That’s where the cracks show.

Despite 64% of startups participating in at least one incubation or acceleration program, 73% of investors say they haven’t closed a deal with an incubator graduate within two years. This gap is widening as founders hop from one program to another, because they need piecemeal support that no single program is offering.

Startups chase credits, office spaces, and partial solutions. There’s no integrated system that helps them build real, sustainable businesses.

Unpacking the underperformance: key reasons

The Cohort Model’s Limitations: The traditional cohort approach is flawed. Anusha Shahid (Co-Founder, Okay Ker and autocore.io) shared that these “classroom settings” often feel irrelevant. Maira Siddiqui (Founder, Chiragh) described them as “preachy,” and too focused on generic assignments. Even as cluster models begin to emerge, many ESOs are slow to adapt. Not Built for Mature Startups: These programs continue to serve early-stage founders, while neglecting those focused on commercialization, growth, or expansion. Ziana Sakhia (Co-Founder, Bechlo.pk) noted a lack of advanced-level support for startups that are ready to move beyond the basics. Missing Core Business Services: According to PSER 2024, 47% of founders need legal support, 42% tax assistance, and 50% general consulting. Yet, these needs are not satisfactorily met. Mentorship Gaps: Founders crave mentorship – 55% say it’s a top need. But it’s hard to provide meaningful mentorship in group settings. Without tailored 1:1 support, growth stalls. Moreover, founders expressed frustration at the lack of relevant mentorship, stating that instructors often lack personal experience building or working for startups, making their advice less valuable. Fundraising Readiness Is Lacking: Founders often leave programs without knowing how to pitch, negotiate, or even reach investors. Maha Shahzad (Founder, BusCaro) shared how isolating it is to fundraise without prior exposure: “Even if you come from a business background, it’s a different language.” Barriers to Entering New Markets: KSA is a lucrative but tough market. Navera Waheed (Co-Founder,OrbitEd) highlighted high setup costs and regulatory challenges. Many founders are caught in a loop: they need traction to enter the market, but they need capital to build that traction.

i2iScale: A solution-driven design

i2iScale flips the model. Our 12-week, online, bespoke, execution-focused, and ecosystem-integrated accelerator is designed around where founders actually are.

Cluster Model, Not Cohorts: i2iScale begins with a 360 diagnostic to deeply understand pain points. Based on that, we co-design a roadmap with the founder. As Sharmeen Khan (Co-Founder,BeMe Global, and i2iScale alumnus), says: “We appreciated the tailor-made aspect. Every 1:1 session gave us takeaways we could act on immediately.” Tailored Tracks: Three tracks – Growth, Fundraise, and Scale – match a startup’s stage. Fundraise and Scale are designed for mature startups ready to raise serious rounds or able to expand into new emerging markets (our focus is specifically on KSA). Real Business Support: Founders get consultations and access to discounted services across legal, tax, marketing, and more.

Mentorship that Gets It: Founders are paired with mature entrepreneurs and friendly investors who have walked the same path. Our growth track is powered by Ali Khan-Bajauri (Co-Founder, JOMO Technologies), Wahaj Ahmed (Co-Founder, Retailo Technologies), our fundraise track by Björn Lindfors (Founder, Lanzar Group), and our scale track by Adil Riaz (Co-Founder, Stealth Startup) and Muhammad Taimoor Ali (COO, Bookme). Fundraising Focus: From pitch readiness to due diligence support, we prepare founders to close. We also provide critical post-program support to help founders navigate legal processes and investor asks during a raise. With access to i2i’s angel network and early-stage capital, we’re changing the game. Azima Dhanjee (Founder, Connect Hear) says, “ESOs should start talking about sustainable capital strategies”. i2iScale does just that. Scale to KSA: The Scale Track prepares founders for entry into KSA, offering: Guidance from KSA based experts

Guidance from KSA based experts

GTM support, client acquisition strategy, and localization

Market research

Warm intros to Saudi partners and VCs

Discounted company setup and entrepreneurship letter (a pre-requisite to the MISA license) via our partners at Blossom Accelerator.

The impact of i2iScale

In one year, the measurable impact is as follows:

Navera Waheed (Co-Founder, OrbitEd) says it best: “What I love about this program is that your team was genuinely trying to help, keeping the founder at the core.”

