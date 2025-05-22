AIRLINK 165.30 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (2.97%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.66%)
CPHL 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.41%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.43%)
HUBC 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
MLCF 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.77%)
OGDC 212.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-0.81%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
PAEL 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
PPL 170.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-2.88%)
PRL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.03%)
PTC 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.11%)
SEARL 85.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 12,763 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 37,617 Decreased By -580.5 (-1.52%)
KSE100 119,153 Decreased By -778.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 36,326 Decreased By -270.4 (-0.74%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks slide as bond yields rise, PMI data in focus

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 01:56pm

European stocks fell on Thursday, as concerns over US fiscal health kept Treasury yields elevated, while investors awaited business activity readings to gauge the impact of US tariffs on the euro zone economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.6%, as of 0718 GMT, retreating further from a two-month high touched earlier this week.

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Wednesday, as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to three-months highs on worries that US government debt would swell by trillions of dollars if Congress passes President Donald Trump’s proposed tax-cut bill.

European stocks ease from 2-month highs

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday roughly along party lines to begin a debate that would lead to a vote on passage later in the morning.

Meanwhile, data showed France’s private sector shrank for a ninth consecutive month in May, weighed down by continued weakness in the services sector.

PMI data for both the euro zone and the UK are due later in the day.

Among single stocks, Johnson Matthey soared 33%, on course for its biggest percentage gain on record, after the British chemicals firm agreed to sell its unit to Honeywell International for 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion), including debt.

Freenet AG slid 11%, becoming the top decliner on STOXX 600, after the German telecoms firm reported its first-quarter numbers.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks slide as bond yields rise, PMI data in focus

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, India PM Modi says

Budget FY26: govt to continue fiscal consolidation, follow IMF guidelines, says Topline

KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points after volatile trading

Budget FY26: Insurance industry seeks reforms including removal of double taxation, says IAP chairman

Rupee falls further against US dollar

SECP warns public against fraudulent online trading platforms offering ‘unrealistic returns’

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

IK, Bushra: hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Read more stories