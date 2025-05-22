AIRLINK 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (2.47%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.68%)
FCCL 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FFL 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.86%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.01%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
KOSM 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 76.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
OGDC 213.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.23%)
PACE 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PAEL 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
PPL 173.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.14%)
SSGC 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.45%)
SYM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,880 Increased By 10.2 (0.08%)
BR30 38,162 Decreased By -35 (-0.09%)
KSE100 120,055 Increased By 123.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,595 Decreased By -1.4 (-0%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BP signs long-term LNG deal with Zhejiang Energy

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 12:03pm

BP on Thursday said it has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Zhejiang Energy.

“Under the agreement, BP will provide Zhejiang Energy with up to approximately 1 million ton per annum of LNG for over 10 years on a delivered ex-ship (des) basis,” the company said in a statement.

BP cuts renewable investment and boosts oil and gas in strategy shift

The statement added that the deal was signed between Zhejiang Energy Natural Gas Trading Co Ltd and BP’s Singapore based entity BP Singapore Pte Limited, and was marked by a signing ceremony on May 21.

LNG BP Zhejiang Energy Natural Gas Trading Co Ltd

Comments

200 characters

BP signs long-term LNG deal with Zhejiang Energy

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, says Modi

Low-cost housing projects in Pakistan: PM takes step to fuel growth

Bullish momentum lifts KSE-100 above 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

IK, Bushra: hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Read more stories