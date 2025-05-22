BP signs long-term LNG deal with Zhejiang Energy

BP on Thursday said it has entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Zhejiang Energy.

“Under the agreement, BP will provide Zhejiang Energy with up to approximately 1 million ton per annum of LNG for over 10 years on a delivered ex-ship (des) basis,” the company said in a statement.

The statement added that the deal was signed between Zhejiang Energy Natural Gas Trading Co Ltd and BP’s Singapore based entity BP Singapore Pte Limited, and was marked by a signing ceremony on May 21.