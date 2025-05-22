AIRLINK 164.45 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (2.44%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
CPHL 87.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.8%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.58%)
HUBC 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
MLCF 76.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 213.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.34%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PPL 173.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.96%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.14%)
SSGC 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.37%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,880 Increased By 10.2 (0.08%)
BR30 38,162 Decreased By -35 (-0.09%)
KSE100 120,062 Increased By 131 (0.11%)
KSE30 36,599 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Markets

India bond yields continue downward trend on bets of policy easing

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields fell marginally in early deals on Thursday, as underlying market sentiment continued to be positive on bets of policy rate cuts.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.2017% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.2062%.

The 2034 bond yield was at 6.2496% after settling at 6.2449% on Wednesday.

“Traders are only focused on local factors for now, ignoring what is happening in the rest of the world, and hence we are expected to see a further rally in bond prices in the coming days,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

Bond yields have declined for two straight sessions as investors continue to bat for more rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India in the coming months.

State-run banks have net bought over 260 billion rupees ($3 billion) of bonds over the last five sessions, further pushing yields lower.

Traders await the central bank’s dividend transfer to the government for the previous financial year.

India bond yields witness upside bias as Treasury yields spike

Economists expect the central bank to transfer a record surplus this year, surpassing the 2.1 trillion rupees in the previous year.

US Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday due to a weak auction, as investors continued to monitor the progress of a tax bill in Congress, which will worsen the US budget deficit.

The 10-year US yield hit a three-month high and stayed around 4.60% mark, having risen over 40 basis points in May.

Indian government bond yields

