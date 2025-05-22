China stocks flat, Hong Kong tracks regional peers lower on US fiscal concerns

SHANGHAI: Stocks in mainland China were largely flat on Thursday, as gains in banks and miners countered concerns over the fiscal health of the world’s largest economy, which has dragged Hong Kong and its regional peers lower.

Investors turned risk-off after sharp declines on Wall Street and a spike in longer-dated US Treasury yields, while US President Donald Trump tried to push his sweeping spending and tax-cut bill through Congress.

China, HK shares end higher, supported by mining and battery stocks