Man United’s Dalot calls for reflection after Europa League final loss

Manchester United full back Diogo Dalot called for “reflection” after the club’s woeful season ended with a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Manager Ruben Amorim offered to quit without compensation if the United board wanted a new boss at the club, who finished 16th in the English top-flight in their worst campaign in the Premier League era.

The defeat to Spurs in Bilbao, which also cost them a spot in the Champions League next season, left many of their supporters in tears at the stadium. “It hurts when you see the fans like this.

They’ve been with us every single time after the poor results that we had and the difficult season that we had,“ Dalot told United’s official website.

“They don’t deserve it, and if it doesn’t hurt you, if you don’t feel it, then you shouldn’t be here. “So, it’s time for reflection. Everyone needs to reflect. And when it’s time to make decisions, make decisions.

When it’s time to act, we act. And when it’s time for us to go on the pitch, we win games.“ Dalot had been sidelined for nearly a month with a calf injury but made his comeback as a late substitute on Wednesday.

“I think it sums up a little bit our season, a rollercoaster of emotions during the game. But we kept fighting until the end,” said the Portuguese international, who joined United in 2018.

“It’s hard to take … not being able to win a trophy that could give some joy, especially to the fans. Seeing them at the end hurts a lot.