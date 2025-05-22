AIRLINK 164.45 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (2.44%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CPHL 87.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.58%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FFL 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.58%)
HUBC 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.53%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
MLCF 76.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
OGDC 213.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.21%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PPL 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.83%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.14%)
SSGC 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,880 Increased By 10.2 (0.08%)
BR30 38,162 Decreased By -35 (-0.09%)
KSE100 120,062 Increased By 130.8 (0.11%)
KSE30 36,603 Increased By 5.9 (0.02%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper rises on weak dollar, but tariff concerns cap gains

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 11:30am

NEW DELHI: Copper prices in London edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, although gains were limited due to persisting uncertainty over economic growth from elevated US tariffs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,555 a metric ton, as of 0317 GMT.

The dollar weakened against a broad swathe of currencies on Wednesday, pressured by concerns over the Trump administration’s tax cuts and spending plans.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced commodities less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Copper drifts higher on worries about US debt

Last week, the US and China agreed to reduce tit-for-tat tariffs and implement a 90-day pause on actions but there is still uncertainty on what will follow after the temporary truce.

“The copper market faces a split trajectory due to the looming US 25% import tariff, creating stark regional imbalances,” consultancy BigMint said.

“Global prices (LME: $9,500/ton) are caught between rising US stockpiles and tightening supplies elsewhere.”

Among other London metals, aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,486 a ton, zinc was down 0.1% to $2,690, lead eased 0.4% to $1,965.5 and nickel was down 0.04% to $15,595.

Tin eased 0.3% to $32,750. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) eased 0.08% to 78,030 yuan ($10,831.33) per ton.

SHFE aluminium was up 0.4% at 20,250 yuan a ton, zinc eased 0.5% to 22,465 yuan, lead was down 0.7% to 16,765 yuan, nickel edged up 0.05% to 123,420 yuan, and tin fell 0.6% to 265,430 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper rises on weak dollar, but tariff concerns cap gains

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, says Modi

Low-cost housing projects in Pakistan: PM takes step to fuel growth

Bullish momentum lifts KSE-100 above 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

IK, Bushra: hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Read more stories