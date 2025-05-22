London copper rises on weak dollar, but tariff concerns cap gains

NEW DELHI: Copper prices in London edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, although gains were limited due to persisting uncertainty over economic growth from elevated US tariffs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,555 a metric ton, as of 0317 GMT.

The dollar weakened against a broad swathe of currencies on Wednesday, pressured by concerns over the Trump administration’s tax cuts and spending plans.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced commodities less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Copper drifts higher on worries about US debt

Last week, the US and China agreed to reduce tit-for-tat tariffs and implement a 90-day pause on actions but there is still uncertainty on what will follow after the temporary truce.

“The copper market faces a split trajectory due to the looming US 25% import tariff, creating stark regional imbalances,” consultancy BigMint said.

“Global prices (LME: $9,500/ton) are caught between rising US stockpiles and tightening supplies elsewhere.”

Among other London metals, aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,486 a ton, zinc was down 0.1% to $2,690, lead eased 0.4% to $1,965.5 and nickel was down 0.04% to $15,595.

Tin eased 0.3% to $32,750. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) eased 0.08% to 78,030 yuan ($10,831.33) per ton.

SHFE aluminium was up 0.4% at 20,250 yuan a ton, zinc eased 0.5% to 22,465 yuan, lead was down 0.7% to 16,765 yuan, nickel edged up 0.05% to 123,420 yuan, and tin fell 0.6% to 265,430 yuan.