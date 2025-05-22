AIRLINK 164.71 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (2.6%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.02%)
CPHL 87.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.86%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FLYNG 51.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.12%)
HUBC 141.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
MLCF 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PPL 173.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.96%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.26%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.14%)
SSGC 34.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.31%)
SYM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,880 Increased By 10.2 (0.08%)
BR30 38,162 Decreased By -35 (-0.09%)
KSE100 120,071 Increased By 139.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 36,600 Increased By 3.1 (0.01%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 11:26am

ATHENS: Emergency services were on high alert in Crete on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude quake hit off the Greek island, causing tremors felt across Turkey and Israel.

The fire brigade said it has not received any calls for assistance so far nor reports of any serious property damage.

The tremor, which hit 79 km (49 miles) off the city of Heraklion at 6:19 a.m. (0319 GMT) on Thursday, jolted locals and tourists holidaying on the island at the start of the summer season, according to reports on X.

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

CCTV video posted on Facebook showed plant pots on a balcony shaking for seconds.

Greece is one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone countries and an unprecedented level of seismic activity shook the popular tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year, prompting thousands to evacuate and shutting schools.

earthquake Greek island 6.1 magnitude quake strikes

Comments

200 characters

Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete

Pakistan will not get water over which India has rights, says Modi

Low-cost housing projects in Pakistan: PM takes step to fuel growth

Bullish momentum lifts KSE-100 above 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Honda Atlas Cars’ posts Rs2.7bn profit in 2025

IK, Bushra: hearing of Toshakhana-II case adjourned till 26th

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting, suspect held

Read more stories