Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Monitoring Desk Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 08:49am

KARACHI: Security forces on Wednesday vowed to “relentlessly pursue” the culprits of the attack on a school bus in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, leaving three children among five dead and several others injured.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, issued after PM Shehbaz Sharif’s one-day visit to Quetta following the incident, said, “Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will relentlessly pursue all those involved in this barbaric act.

“The architects, abettors, and enablers of this crime will be held accountable and brought to justice and the truth about India’s cunning role, a real perpetrator of terrorism but feigns as a victim, stands exposed before the world.”

The statement detailed the incident, claiming the act was carried out by “state-sponsored proxies of India (Fitna al Hindustan)” and added that “dastardly terrorist incidents” were being orchestrated through proxies in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, “deliberately targeting civilians in a futile attempt to destabilise Pakistan”.

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also visited Quetta to meet the victims of the attack along with the prime minister, the statement added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and the Quetta Corps commander briefed the visitors about the incident, which led to the “martyrdom of three innocent children and two soldiers”, as well as 53 others injured, including 39 children, eight of whom were in critical condition, the statement added.

The visitors expressed grief over the loss of lives, condemning the “shameful and despicable act”.

The statement said that the terrorist groups were “not only being exploited by India as instruments of state policy but also stand as a stain on the honour and values of the Baloch and Pashtun people, who have long rejected violence and extremism.

“India’s reliance on such morally indefensible tactics, particularly the deliberate targeting of children, demands urgent attention from the international community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

