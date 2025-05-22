PTI greets Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on his elevation to the rank of field marshal, while urging him to play a “constructive role” in addressing the country’s ongoing political crisis.

In a statement, Gohar Ali Khan described Gen Munir’s promotion as a positive development, making him as only the second officer in the country’s defence history to attain the rank. He also praised the military’s recent handling of tensions with India, calling its strategy “brave and effective.”

However, jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in remarks reportedly shared through his legal team disapproved the move.

This is pertinent to mention that the divergent responses expose a widening rift within PTI over relations with the establishment.