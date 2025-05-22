US condemns deadly attack

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned a deadly bombing that targeted a school bus in Khuzdar District of Balochistan province, calling the attack “brutal” and “unconscionable.”

At least six people, including three children, were killed when an explosive device struck the bus on Wednesday morning. Several others were wounded in the blast, which authorities have described as a terrorist attack.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Islamabad said it stood with Pakistan’s leaders in condemning what it described as a “brutal” and “unconscionable” attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

“The murder of innocent children is beyond comprehension. We grieve with the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts are with those recovering. No child should ever fear going to school,” the statement added.

The embassy reaffirmed Washington’s support for those in Pakistan working to combat violence and terrorism.

“We stand with those in Pakistan working to end this violence,” it added.

