Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan’s exports to United States of America (USA) is $4.4 billion as compared to imports of US$1.9 billion with the trade surplus of $2.5 billion during current Financial Year 2024-25 (up to March).

In written reply to a question to the National Assembly on Wednesday, the minister said that Pakistan’s exports to USA were US$5.3 billion as compared to import of US $2.2 billion with the trade surplus of US$3.1 billion during financial year 2023-24.

He said that Pakistan’s major exports to USA are garments, medical instruments, PET-bottle grade, etc. He said that the major imports from USA are Cotton, iron and steel scrap, computers, petroleum products, soybean, almonds, etc. He said that the USA has imposed 30 per cent reciprocal tariffs on imports from Pakistan, which is currently suspended for 90 days.

He said that the exporters are generally of the view that the tariff recently imposed by the US government poses a challenge for them; however, some exporters have expressed optimism that due to higher tariffs imposed by USA on other competitor countries, it may also be an opportunity to enhance the exports of Pakistan for USA.

He said that that the prime minister has constituted a Steering Committee and a working group for in-depth analysis and policy responses to US reciprocal tariffs. He said that the Ministry of Commerce is coordinating with various ministries, departments, exporters and other stakeholders to devise the strategy to engage with the US authorities in this regard.

