IMC celebrates Sehrish Ali’s victory

LAHORE: Indus Motor Company (IMC), under its Concern Beyond Cars initiative, proudly congratulates Sehrish Ali on winning the Gold Medal in the U-15 category at the USA Junior Women’s Squash Championship.

IMC has been sponsoring Sehrish’s training and education since her impressive showing at the WSF Australian Junior Open Squash Championship earlier in April 2025, reaffirming its commitment to youth development and sports excellence in Pakistan.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of IMC, stated: “Sehrish’s victory is a proud moment for Pakistan and a testament to the power of supporting young talent. IMC remains committed to empowering future champions through our Concern Beyond Cars program.”

This win adds to IMC’s growing legacy of backing young athletes, including Arshad Nadeem and Zainab Barkat, as part of its broader mission to inspire and uplift the nation’s youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025