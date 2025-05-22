AIRLINK 161.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.76%)
BOP 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CPHL 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.73%)
HUBC 142.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.59%)
HUMNL 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
MLCF 76.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PIAHCLA 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 174.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PRL 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
TRG 63.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,306 Increased By 374.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 36,749 Increased By 152.3 (0.42%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

PMD warns of cyclone, heatwave onslaught in upper, central Sindh districts

Anwar Khan Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 06:41am

KARACHI: The country is bracing for two significant weather events as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issues warnings about a developing cyclone in the Arabian Sea and a heatwave affecting the Sindh province.

In an alert issued on Wednesday, the PMD reported the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea. The system is expected to develop within 12 hours under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation off the coasts of Karnataka and Goa in India. According to the forecaster, the system may intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours and move northward.

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is actively monitoring the system and will provide timely updates. Authorities in coastal regions have been advised to stay on high alert and follow official advisories as the situation develops.

At the same time, the PMD has issued a separate advisory for a heatwave expected to grip upper and central districts of Sindh from through May 24. Daytime temperatures in these areas, including Karachi, may rise 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal. The city’s forecast indicates hot, humid, and partly cloudy conditions during this period.

The PMD has warned of health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens, and outdoor workers. The public is advised to avoid direct sunlight, stay indoors during peak heat hours, and remain well hydrated.

Authorities such as the Governor and Chief Secretary of Sindh, Karachi Electric, and local government officials have been notified to take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of both the heatwave and the potential cyclone.

The PMD emphasized the importance of staying informed and following safety instructions, noting that both weather events could intensify in the coming days. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to guidance from official sources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cyclone PMD weather forecast Arabian Sea Heatwave Sindh districts

Comments

200 characters

PMD warns of cyclone, heatwave onslaught in upper, central Sindh districts

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories