PMD warns of cyclone, heatwave onslaught in upper, central Sindh districts

KARACHI: The country is bracing for two significant weather events as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issues warnings about a developing cyclone in the Arabian Sea and a heatwave affecting the Sindh province.

In an alert issued on Wednesday, the PMD reported the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea. The system is expected to develop within 12 hours under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation off the coasts of Karnataka and Goa in India. According to the forecaster, the system may intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours and move northward.

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is actively monitoring the system and will provide timely updates. Authorities in coastal regions have been advised to stay on high alert and follow official advisories as the situation develops.

At the same time, the PMD has issued a separate advisory for a heatwave expected to grip upper and central districts of Sindh from through May 24. Daytime temperatures in these areas, including Karachi, may rise 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal. The city’s forecast indicates hot, humid, and partly cloudy conditions during this period.

The PMD has warned of health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens, and outdoor workers. The public is advised to avoid direct sunlight, stay indoors during peak heat hours, and remain well hydrated.

Authorities such as the Governor and Chief Secretary of Sindh, Karachi Electric, and local government officials have been notified to take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of both the heatwave and the potential cyclone.

The PMD emphasized the importance of staying informed and following safety instructions, noting that both weather events could intensify in the coming days. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to guidance from official sources.

