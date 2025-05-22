AIRLINK 161.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.79%)
May 22, 2025

Pakistan announces T20I squad for Bangladesh series

Muhammad Saleem Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: The selection committee has named a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha continuing as captain of the team.

There are two wicket keepers Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan while Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi not included in the side. However, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub are back in the squad.

All the three matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the schedule set to be announced soon. The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL-PSL-X, which concludes on 25th May. This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson, a PCB spokesman, said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also announced the revised schedule for the highly anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The series will take place at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium from May 28 to June 1, 2025.

Pakistani squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.

