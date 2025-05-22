Field Marshal: Marriyum, Azma greet Gen Asim Munir on his elevation

LAHORE: The central Secretary Information of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab’s Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has extended heartfelt congratulations to General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the rank of Field Marshal.

In her official message, she said, “Heartfelt congratulations to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. He is a commander of unwavering resolve, clear vision, and outstanding professional capabilities. His bold decisions, exceptional strategic insight, and steadfast determination have guided Pakistan through one of the most critical and decisive junctures in its history.”

She further stated that his unparalleled bravery on the battlefield is reflected in every decision he has made to uphold the sovereignty, unity, and dignity of the country. “The five stars awarded to Field Marshal Asim Munir are not just a military honor—they represent the prayers of the nation, the sacrifices of martyrs, the hopes of the people, and a legacy of pride that will continue to inspire future generations.”

Terming the historic promotion a matter of national pride, Marriyum Aurangzeb said this moment is not only a great honor for Pakistan’s Armed Forces but also a symbol of enduring pride and respect for the entire nation.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari also warmly welcomed the decision to appoint Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir as Field Marshal.

Congratulating him on this historic honour, she said that it is a moment of immense pride not only for the Pakistan Armed Forces but for the entire nation. She stated that under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Armed Forces have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, unity, and determination, resulting in a historic victory. She added that General Asim Munir has now become a symbol of national pride for Pakistan and a figure of fear for the country’s adversaries, particularly India.

The minister emphasised that defeating a traditional rival like India—militarily, diplomatically, and morally—is a remarkable accomplishment by the nation’s top military commander.

“Generations to come will remember General Asim Munir’s extraordinary success,” she remarked.

Azma Bokhari further noted that due to General Asim Munir’s exemplary leadership, Pakistan’s Army, Navy, and Air Force have risen to stand among the most powerful defence forces in the world. Under his command, the Pakistan Armed Forces have emerged as an indomitable and well-structured power in the region.

