NA panel reviews SMEDA, PIDC performance

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive examination and review of the performance, operational functions, and organisational structures of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).

The 2nd meeting of the Sub-Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production met here on Wednesday with Muhammad Mobeen Arif in chair.

The committee was appraised that SMEDA is an autonomous institution of the under Ministry of Industries and Production. SMEDA was established in October 1998 for encouraging and facilitating the development and growth of small and medium enterprises in the country. SMEDA is not only an SME policy-advisory body for the government of Pakistan but also facilitates other stakeholders in addressing their SME development agendas.

Further the body formulate a policy to encourage the growth of SMEs in the country and advise the government on fiscal and monetary issues related to SMEs, facilitation of Business Development Services to SMEs and facilitate the development and strengthening of SME representative bodies associations/ chambers. Currently, SMEDA has a portfolio of twenty-eight projects with a total outlay of Rs4.2 billion.

The authority has provided more than 0.15 million SME facilitation, over 4750 trainings, more than 400 pre-feasibility studies and over 600 consultants profiles. PIDC primarily operates as an infrastructure developer of industrial parks /estates to facilitate industrial growth across Pakistan. Five Industrial Parks are being developed/ managed by PIDC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025