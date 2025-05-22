AIRLINK 161.89 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.85%)
BOP 10.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 85.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
FCCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.24%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
MLCF 76.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 214.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.22%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
PPL 175.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.35%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SEARL 85.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,262 Increased By 330.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 36,727 Increased By 130.1 (0.36%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-22

UK inflation hits 15-month high as utility bills soar

AFP Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

LONDON: Britain’s annual inflation rate surged more than expected in April as energy and water bills rose sharply, official data showed Wednesday, causing the government to acknowledge that the country remained mired in a cost-of-living crisis.

The Consumer Prices Index soared to 3.5 percent last month, up from 2.6 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. Analysts’ consensus forecast had been for a jump to 3.3 percent.

At 3.5 percent, the headline rate was the highest since the beginning of 2024, the ONS noted.

“I am disappointed with these figures because I know cost-of-living pressures are still weighing down on working people,” finance minister Rachel Reeves said in a statement.

Later addressing parliament, Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged that the UK population remained ensnared in a “cost-of-living crisis”, adding that more pensioners could be made eligible for payments towards winter fuel bills.

Faced with high government debt, Labour last year scrapped a winter-fuel benefit scheme for millions of pensioners, triggering an outcry by some of its own MPs.

“As the economy improves, we want to make sure people feel those improvements,” Starmer said on Wednesday.

He added that while the government would “only make decisions we can afford”, he was willing to look at changes to the fuel policy later in the year.

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the main opposition Conservatives, accused Starmer of a “U-turn” as the pair sparred during parliament’s weekly session reserved for MP questions directed at the prime

minister.

Regarding utility-sector inflation, UK regulators allowed private companies to hike household bills from April, taking into account movements in oil and gas markets and indebted water providers.

UK inflation utility bills

Comments

200 characters

UK inflation hits 15-month high as utility bills soar

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories