AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,235 Increased By 303.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 36,689 Increased By 92.2 (0.25%)
May 22, 2025
Japan’s Nikkei falls on profit-taking

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as traders locked in recent gains and appreciation in the yen sapped demand for exporters.

Tokio Marine Holdings sank 2.6% and triggered a decline in insurance companies after forecasting a 12% drop in annual profit. Mizuho surged 2.7%, leading banks higher after announcing a plan to shed cross-shareholdings.

The benchmark Nikkei has climbed 4.4% since US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2, only to pause most of them as he sought bilateral trade deals.

“Stocks have been on a rise, but now that earnings have come to an end, I think there’s a slight lack of catalysts in the market,” said Wataru Akiyama, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“We may be seeing an adjustment in the stock market after the recent rally has led to short-term overheating.”

Japan’s export-reliant economy and equity market are still vulnerable to how trade talks with the US pan out.

The nation’s lead trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, will head to the US on Friday for a third round of talks, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Data on Wednesday showed Japanese exports rose for the seventh straight month in April but shipments to the US fell, highlighting the toll of Trump’s tariffs.

Nikkei Nikkei share Nikkei index

