AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,197 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 120,235 Increased By 303.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 36,689 Increased By 92.2 (0.25%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-22

EU wheat extends gains in short-covering wave

Reuters Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose for a second session on Wednesday to a one-month peak as the breaching of chart resistance and weather concerns in Northern Hemisphere production belts fuelled more short-covering after recent price lows.

Benchmark September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.6% at 212.25 euros a metric ton by 1557 GMT. It earlier reached 212.75 euros, its highest since April 17 as it moved further away from a contract low of 201.00 euros struck last week.

Chicago wheat also rallied for a second day to continue its recovery from a five-year low last week.

Investment funds have built up large short positions in wheat futures amid ample global supplies and tepid import demand, making the market prone to bouts of short-covering. Data on Wednesday showed that financial participants had extended their short position in Euronext wheat last week.

“It’s technical short-covering essentially but that’s prompting everyone to cover positions,” a futures dealer said. Headlines about harsh weather in China and Russia had encouraged the short-covering flurry, though traders cautioned there was little evidence of significant damage to wheat crops.

There has also been background concern about low rainfall this spring in Northern Europe, though showers forecast this week were expected to ease the strain on crops.

Rain spread to parts of northern France on Wednesday after storms in the south earlier this week, though very dry plains in the far north were not expected to get precipitation until at least the weekend. The rally on Euronext, together with another rise in the euro against the dollar, tempered hopes for late-season export sales for Western European wheat after the recent price lows.

Tenders held by Algeria and Saudi Arabia in the past week have also dampened export sentiment by suggesting ample supplies of Black Sea wheat for the season that starts in July.

Wheat Euronext wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat extends gains in short-covering wave

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories