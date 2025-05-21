AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon says 3 dead in Israeli strikes on south

AFP Published May 21, 2025

BEIRUT: Lebanon said Israeli strikes killed three people in the south on Wednesday as Israel said it targeted two Hezbollah operatives, the latest attacks despite a ceasefire with the group.

An “Israeli enemy drone” struck a car in the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre region, killing one person, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

It later said additional Israeli drone strikes killed one person in Yater and another in Aitaroun, both near the border.

Israel has kept up raids on its northern neighbour despite the November truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

The Israeli army said its forces struck a Hezbollah operative in the Tyre region, saying he was “responsible for establishing the necessary infrastructure for the production of precise surface-to-surface missiles in the area”.

One killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon: ministry

It also said it “eliminated a commander” in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in the Yater area.

An official from Yater said the strike killed a man who was using a bulldozer to remove debris from his home which was damaged during the conflict, the state-run National News Agency reported, adding that the Aitaroun raid targeted a motorcycle.

It was the third consecutive day of Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Under the ceasefire, Hezbollah was to pull back its fighters north of Lebanon’s Litani River and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure to its south.

Israel was to withdraw all its forces from Lebanon, but it has kept troops in five areas that it deems “strategic”.

The Lebanese army has been deploying in the south as Israeli forces have withdrawn and has been dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure there.

The truce was based on a United Nations Security Council resolution that says Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only people to bear arms in south Lebanon, and calls for the disarmament of all non-state groups.

Lebanon has called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its attacks and withdraw its remaining troops.

On Tuesday, US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said Lebanon still had “more” to do in disarming Hezbollah following the war.

Lebanon Israeli strikes UN peacekeepers Lebanese army Morgan Ortagus

Comments

200 characters

Lebanon says 3 dead in Israeli strikes on south

Iran faces US without Plan B as nuclear red lines collide

President Zardari lauds China’s role in ‘Pakistan’s socio-economic development’

PM Shehbaz vow justice after Khuzdar school van attack by India-backed proxies

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Quetta storm into PSL 10 final after beating Islamabad in Qualifier 1

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Read more stories