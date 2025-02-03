AIRLINK 196.92 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.27%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
FCCL 38.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.65%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 203.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
PAEL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 176.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.41%)
PRL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.72%)
SYM 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
TRG 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,930 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,279 Decreased By -269 (-0.76%)
KSE100 113,687 Decreased By -568.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,640 Decreased By -229.8 (-0.64%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-03

PM launches first polio eradication campaign of 2025

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched the first countrywide anti-polio campaign of the year, aiming to completely eliminate the poliovirus from the country.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the launching ceremony of the year’s first drive, which will be started today (Monday) [February 3 to 9], reaffirmed his government’s resolve to eradicate the disease. The premier launched the drive by administering polio drops to children under the age of five.

Sharif said that the national polio vaccination drive would target millions of children in the country to protect their health and future. He acknowledged the hard work of the dedicated teams who would work tirelessly to reach even the most remote areas, ensuring no child is left behind.

The premier said that, unfortunately, during the last year, a total of 77 polio cases were reported in the country, which posed a significant setback in the battle against the disease. This year, only one case was reported, he said, and he expressed the resolve to eradicate polio at all costs with dedicated teamwork and support from the international partners.

He also expressed the optimism that with international coordination and support, the crippling disease in the neighbouring brotherly country, Afghanistan, would end.

The prime minister praised all the international partners, including World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Bill Gates Foundation, and the brotherly country Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), for their commitment and efforts to the government in its efforts to eliminate polio.

Prime Minister Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Bharat, speaking on the occasion, said that they had highlighted the number of polio cases that were reported last year and did not hide it from the international community.

He said that a positive outcome was being felt with concerted efforts by all the quarters, and only one case was reported this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

anti polio drive Anti polio campaign poliovirus PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme

Comments

200 characters

PM launches first polio eradication campaign of 2025

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories