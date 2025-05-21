AIRLINK 160.53 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.84%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 52.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.56%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.56%)
HUMNL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.2%)
KOSM 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.68%)
MLCF 76.31 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.91%)
OGDC 213.74 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (1.93%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 175.29 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.29%)
PRL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.85%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.32%)
SEARL 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
SSGC 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
SYM 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
TPLP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.98%)
TRG 63.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.71%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.64%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 163.6 (1.29%)
BR30 38,197 Increased By 575.6 (1.53%)
KSE100 119,931 Increased By 960.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,597 Increased By 313.5 (0.86%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IndiGo hopes bookings will recover in June after Pakistan, India conflict

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 08:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s top airline IndiGo is hoping bookings will rebound in June, after demand for some routes took a sharp hit during the worst fighting between Pakistan and India in decades.

“Following the geopolitical disruptions, between April 22 to a few days back, we have seen some impact on our overall revenue due to increase in cancellations and impact on booking trends,” IndiGo’s chief financial officer, Gaurav Negi, said in an analyst call on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, we will have a strong June.”

The disruptions during the nearly month-long period impacted about 34 IndiGo flights out of its 2,200 daily departures.

Ties between Pakistan and India nosedived after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month that New Delhi said was backed by Islamabad.

The tensions had triggered airport closures across north-west India, including IIOJK, Srinagar and Amritsar, and led to Pakistani airspace being shut to Indian carriers.

Pakistan reopens airspace for all flights after temporary closure: PAA

Negi’s comments came after the company reported a 62% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday - its first quarterly profit rise in four - helped by robust demand for domestic air travel.

Asia’s most valuable airline by market capitalisation also reported full-year revenue north of $10 billion for the second year in a row.

The company, which has more than 400 aircraft, expects first-quarter capacity - measured in available seat kilometres - to grow in the mid-teens percentage range from a year earlier.

It will begin its long-haul services from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam by July using Boeing 787 jets leased from Norway’s Norse Atlantic.

IndiGo’s shares closed 0.4% higher ahead of its quarterly results. They gained 12% in the quarter ended March 31.

India Pakistan IIOJK IndiGo Pakistan’s airspace

Comments

200 characters

IndiGo hopes bookings will recover in June after Pakistan, India conflict

At least 3 children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 settles with over 950 points gain

PMEX set to launch first-ever deliverable contract in agriculture products

Rupee reports marginal decline against US dollar

ISPR rejects ‘unfounded, misleading’ allegations over Mir Ali incident

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Two new polio cases confirmed in KP; total reaches to 10 in 2025

Pakistani diplomat declared persona non grata by India, ordered to leave in 24 hours

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Read more stories