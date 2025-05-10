Pakistan reopens airspace for all flights after temporary closure: PAA

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Saturday that the country’s airspace has been fully restored for all flights, ending a brief period of restricted operations.

In an official statement, the PAA declared: “Pakistan’s airspace has been completely reopened for all types of flights.”

“All airports across the country are now available for normal flight operations.”

The PAA urged travelers to confirm their flight timings, stating: “Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.”

The move comes after India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.