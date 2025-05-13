AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 241 (1.94%)
BR30 37,293 Increased By 1733.2 (4.87%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer over ‘incompatible activities’

BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2025

Pakistan on Tuesday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad as persona non grata, accusing the official of engaging in activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the individual has been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office, where a formal démarche was issued, conveying Islamabad’s decision.

Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

The Foreign Office did not provide further details regarding the nature of the staff member’s alleged activities.

The tit-for-tat move comes hours after India declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and ordered him to leave the country in 24 hours.

Foreign Office (FO) India and Pakistan Indian diplomat Pakistani diplomat Pakistan India tensions India Pakistan tensions India Pakistan conflict Persona non grata

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer over ‘incompatible activities’

Buying rally continues at bourse, KSE-100 settles with nearly 1,300-point gain

Rupee settles lower against US dollar

Trump says he will remove US sanctions on Syria

Sindh govt to provide ‘easy loans’ to small, medium businesses

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

India’s aggression further united Pakistanis, says President Zardari

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Success of Chinese jets against India raises alarm in Asia: report

Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

Read more stories