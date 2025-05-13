Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer over ‘incompatible activities’

Pakistan on Tuesday declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad as persona non grata, accusing the official of engaging in activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the individual has been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office, where a formal démarche was issued, conveying Islamabad’s decision.

The Foreign Office did not provide further details regarding the nature of the staff member’s alleged activities.

The tit-for-tat move comes hours after India declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and ordered him to leave the country in 24 hours.