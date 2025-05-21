Etihad first-quarter profit jumps 30% on strong demand

DUBAI: Etihad Airways’ first-quarter profit after tax jumped 30% to 685 million dirhams ($186.52 million), it said on Wednesday, citing strong demand and improved operational efficiency.

Total revenue rose 15%, supported by growth in both passenger and cargo business.

Passenger revenue climbed 16% to 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.50 billion), bolstered by increased capacity, ongoing network expansion and more frequent flights.

“We are proud to deliver a record-breaking quarter – both in profitability and in guest satisfaction,” said CEO Antonoaldo Neves.