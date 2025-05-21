AIRLINK 160.41 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (2.77%)
BOP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.59%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.5%)
HUBC 141.49 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.62%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.61%)
KOSM 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.94%)
MLCF 75.61 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.97%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.22%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
PAEL 44.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 174.99 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.12%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.75%)
PTC 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.27%)
SEARL 85.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.67%)
SSGC 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
SYM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
TPLP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.43%)
TRG 63.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.29%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.83%)
BR100 12,823 Increased By 116.4 (0.92%)
BR30 38,064 Increased By 442.2 (1.18%)
KSE100 119,633 Increased By 661.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 36,500 Increased By 217 (0.6%)
Etihad first-quarter profit jumps 30% on strong demand

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 12:20pm

DUBAI: Etihad Airways’ first-quarter profit after tax jumped 30% to 685 million dirhams ($186.52 million), it said on Wednesday, citing strong demand and improved operational efficiency.

Total revenue rose 15%, supported by growth in both passenger and cargo business.

Passenger revenue climbed 16% to 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.50 billion), bolstered by increased capacity, ongoing network expansion and more frequent flights.

“We are proud to deliver a record-breaking quarter – both in profitability and in guest satisfaction,” said CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

Etihad Airways

