Etihad Airways CEO says airline to add 20-22 new planes in 2025

DUBAI: The CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, said on Monday the airline is planning on adding 20 to 22 new planes this year, as it aims to expand its fleet to more than 170 planes by 2030.

Speaking at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai, Neves added that delivery delays will not compromise Etihad’s 2030 targets.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways aims to announce IPO this week

Etihad, owned by Abu Dhabi’s $225 billion wealth fund ADQ, is planning to fly to over 125 airports by 2030 as part of the oil-rich emirate’s efforts to diversify its economy and become a global travel hub.