AIRLINK 156.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.33%)
BOP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
CNERGY 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
CPHL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.15%)
FCCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FFL 15.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.7%)
HUBC 141.86 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.88%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.06%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.82%)
MLCF 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.83%)
OGDC 210.72 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.49%)
PACE 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.05%)
PAEL 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.51%)
PPL 174.99 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.12%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.22%)
PTC 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
SYM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.54%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TPLP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.87%)
TRG 63.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.4%)
WAVESAPP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.01%)
BR100 12,810 Increased By 104.1 (0.82%)
BR30 37,951 Increased By 329.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 119,702 Increased By 731.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 36,523 Increased By 239.3 (0.66%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed comments weigh on dollar, set stage for slight Indian rupee upside

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 08:16am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a decline in the U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve officials adopted a cautious tone on the U.S. economic outlook.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated an open in the 85.56–85.58 range, compared to 85.6350 in the previous session.

The rupee is likely to move marginally higher, if at all, on the back of the weakness in the dollar, a currency trader at a bank said, noting that recent upticks in the currency have consistently fizzled out amid incessant dollar demand.

The dollar index dropped 0.4% on Tuesday and extended losses in Asian trading, falling below the key 100 handle.

The fall boosted Asian currencies, which rose between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Indian rupee slips against dollar

Comments from Fed officials on Tuesday reinforced concerns around the U.S. economic outlook amid uncertainty tied to President Trump’s trade policies.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem warned that despite recent cooling in U.S.-China trade tensions, the U.S. labor market is likely to weaken and prices could increase.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. economy may be on the brink of a price-hike wave.

Long-term U.S. Treasuries sold off, pushing the 10-year yield back to the 4.50% level, while short-maturity yields were broadly unchanged.

The further steepening of the yield curve possibly reflected concerns about the U.S. fiscal outlook and higher inflation, MUFG Bank said in a note.

“There is possibly fading market confidence towards US trade and fiscal policies,” it said.

Trump is urging fellow Republicans in Congress to rally behind a sweeping tax-cut proposal, which, if passed, could heighten concerns over U.S. fiscal policy.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Fed comments weigh on dollar, set stage for slight Indian rupee upside

At least four children killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

National Targeting System unveiled to combat sales tax evasion

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers in Pakistan

More luxury items set to attract sales tax in upcoming Pakistan budget

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Pakistan govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

Read more stories