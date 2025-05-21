AIRLINK 156.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.78%)
FCCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.89%)
FLYNG 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (10%)
HUBC 140.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.31%)
MLCF 74.88 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PAEL 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (8.6%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 173.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.54%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
SEARL 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.23%)
SYM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TRG 62.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.05%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,706 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.48%)
BR30 37,621 Decreased By -101.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 118,971 Decreased By -718.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,283 Decreased By -281.4 (-0.77%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-21

UK halts trade talks with Israel over Gaza

AFP Published 21 May, 2025 06:28am

LONDON: Britain suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel on Tuesday and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry in its toughest stance yet against Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza. Foreign Secretary David Lammy accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of “egregious actions and rhetoric” over its expansion of military operations in the Palestinian territory.

During an impassioned speech to Britain’s parliament, Lammy also said the UK government was imposing new sanctions on individuals and organisations involved in settlements in the West Bank. “The world is judging, history will judge them. Blocking aid, expanding the war, dismissing the concerns of your friends and partners. This is indefensible and it must stop,” he said.

Lammy said Britain “cannot stand by in the face of this new deterioration” in Gaza and was pausing negotiations with Israel on a new free-trade agreement.

He said Britain would be “reviewing cooperation” with Israel under its so-called 2030 roadmap for UK-Israel relations. “Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary,” Lammy said.

Israel’s government responded by saying “external pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction”.

“If, due to anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations, the British government is willing to harm the British economy — that is its own prerogative,” Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said in a statement.

Lammy said the Israeli’s government’s plan to displace the Gaza population and its limiting of aid to civilians “facing starvation, homelessness and trauma” meant the conflict was “entering a dark new phase”. Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer said Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely was being summoned to the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office in protest against “the wholly disproportionate escalation of military activity in Gaza”.

He added that Israel’s weeks-long blockade on aid entering the strip, which was marginally lifted on Monday, had been “cruel and indefensible”.

The UK government announced financial restrictions and travel bans, targeting prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss and two other individuals, as well as two illegal outposts and two organisations accused of backing violence against Palestinian communities.

Israel UK Benjamin Netanyahu trade talks UK parliament Israel Gaza war Israel military David Lammy UK sanctions

Comments

200 characters

UK halts trade talks with Israel over Gaza

National Targeting System unveiled

New tariff policy seen as disaster for manufacturers

More luxury items set to attract ST in coming budget

Govt set to slap GST on POL products, hike petroleum levy

COAS promoted to rank of field marshal

Economy moving in the right direction: SBP governor

World Bank defers additional $70m IDA credit to PRR

‘Discrepancies in OGDCL real-time data’: Concerns mount about accuracy of royalty payments to provinces

Regulatory Sandbox: SBP issues guidelines

FO opposes any attempt aimed at displacing Palestinians

Read more stories